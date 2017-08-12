F. Lee Bailey: Disgraceful Fall For O.J. Simpson Attorney

After helping O.J. Simpson dodge a double murder rap in 1995, legendary attorney F. Lee Bailey’s fall from grace was almost as stunning as that of the former gridiron great!

Once a jet-setting courtroom star who represented the rich and infamous, Bailey was accused of misappropriating funds from his defense of an alleged drug dealer and was disbarred in 2001.

Now the broke 83-year-old ex-barrister — who still believes O.J. is innocent — lives in Maine with his hairstylist girlfriend and runs a consulting business above her salon.

“I won’t say it’s depressing, because I don’t think I ever get depressed,” Bailey confessed to The National ENQUIRER.