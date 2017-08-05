Eric Bolling Accused Of Texting Lewd Photos To Female Staffers

Eric Bolling is the latest Fox News personality at the center of a sexual harassment scandal!

The “Cashin’ On” and “Specialist” host is being accused of sending unsolicited lewd photos of his genitals to at least two female Fox Business colleagues and another at Fox News several years ago on two separate occasions.

The women identified Bolling as the source of the photos from recognizing his cell phone number. One claimed she told him to never send her messages again, but never received a reply.

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made,” said Bolling’s lawyer, Michael J. Bowe.

Ironically, the anchor engaged in a vicious twitter feud with Anthony Weiner in 2014 after the former New York congressman was caught in his own sexting scandal — calling him a “sick human being” after pleading guilty to exchanging lewd messages with an underage girl.

Bolling jumped from CNBC to Fox News in 2008. A Fox News spokesperson said the network is looking into the allegations.