Ellen Bans Ex-Girlfriend From Her Show

Rob Shuter reports… Ellen DeGeneres won’t play the ex-factor!

While former flame Anne Heche has been all over TV chatfests promoting her new NBC drama “The Brave,” you won’t see her on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show!”

“Ellen refuses to have Anne on her show,” revealed a snitch.

“It is Ellen’s show, and she has 100 percent control over who gets booked and who doesn’t.

Ellen DeGeneres — Hypocritical Host’s Top 10 Scandals

“Some hosts leave the celebrity guests to bookers, but Ellen oversees everything.

“She understands the power of her show, and knows that making an appearance can change someone’s life.

“This is why she only wants to talk to people she finds genuine, and people who make a positive difference to the world. Anne is not one of those people.”