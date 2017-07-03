Drug-Dealing Dunce Busted On Live Video

Cops in Jacksonville, Fla. barged in on a man flaunting wads of cash live on the internet — and busted him on drug charges!

The boastful broadcast, reviewed by The National ENQUIRER, starts on a high, with Breon Hollings fanning out bills and waving them at the camera.

“This s— don’t stop, man,” he says, laughing as he displays his loot in the Facebook video. Suddenly, a loudspeaker is heard with warnings from officers, “This is the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant.”

Hollings sprints from the room. Loud noises are heard in the background — from smoke grenades — and armed officers enter.

“It sounded like bombs going off,” recalls a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “Like big bombs. Like a car wreck or something.”

At one point in the video, a policeman notices the camera and turns it off, ending the shocking reality show.

Police found a gun, ammunition, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia at the home, according to the arrest record.

Authorities insist they are not busily scanning the internet with SWAT teams at the ready. Lawmen say the timing of the raid and Hollings’ livecast were a coincidence. The cops just happened to be executing a search warrant at the moment he was flashing his cash!

Hollings, 22, faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and of paraphernalia for the manufacture or delivery of drugs, and for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Despite his young age, the suspect has a long criminal history, say authorities.