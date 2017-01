Dolly Parton has been pretty cagey about the state of her skin, but she’s finally admitted to sporting some secret ink!

“I do have a few little tattoos, but they were mostly done to cover scars because I’m so fair,” Dolly confesses.

“I’m not really one to have tattoos, but I do have a few, and they’re not where you can see them. …

They’re mostly for my husband Carl Dean,” who is as elusive as her ink!