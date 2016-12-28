Debbie Reynolds Dead At 84

Screen legend Debbie Reynolds has tragically passed away after suffering a suspected stroke at the age of 83 — just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack.

It’s a heartbreaking end to the life of one of Hollywood’s last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Musicals.

As reported by The National ENQUIRER in Nov. 2015, insiders first became concerned over Debbie’s health when she was forced to cancel an appearance at the 7th Annual Governors Award in Hollywood, California.

Instead, the screen legend sent her actress granddaughter Billie Lourd — the daughter of Carrie — to pick up the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in her place.

“I’m heartbroken that I’m unable to be there in person to receive this extraordinary honor,” said Debbie.

The Academy released a statement that Debbie was unable to attend because of “an unexpectedly long recovery from recent surgery.”

At the time, the family declined to release further details on Debbie’s medical woes.

The actress had released a shocking tell-all, “Make ‘Em Laugh: Short-Term Memories of Long Time Friends,” that same month, but didn’t make arrangements for personal appearances to promote the new book.

Debbie had already appeared frail and tired at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles back on January 25, 2015.

In an added tragic twist, the “Singing in the Rain” star seemed to be leaning on Carrie for support while on the red carpet.