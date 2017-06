Danica Patrick, whose lost deal with Nature’s Bakery in early 2017 left her race team scrambling for sponsorship, isn’t helping matters with her attitude!

After being booed for shooing away an autograph seeker at the Pocono Raceway, the NASCAR driver sniped: “My job is not to sign autographs. My job is to drive a car and to tell the crew chief what’s going on. I don’t appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. I’m a f**king person.”