Cholesterol-conscious people vulnerable to Parkinson’s disease may actually speed its onset by taking prescribed statins!

Designed to help reduce blood-cholesterol levels, statins are prescribed for patients at risk of coronary disease.

They have also been linked to side effects like headaches and upset stomach.

The Penn State University study analyzed medical insurance data for 50 million people and found the use of statins was associated with a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.