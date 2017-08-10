Chelsea Manning Turns ‘Vogue’ Model

Chelsea Manning — once hit with 35 years in the slammer for leaking classified docs as Pfc. Bradley Manning — is now a model for Vogue.

The thrilled ex-military man was pardoned by President Obama before leaving office, saying: “Let’s be clear: Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence. I feel very comfortable that justice has been served.”

Chelsea’s now enjoying life as a woman, too, after serving seven years of a 3-year sentence.

“I missed seven years of fashion,” she told Vogue, “but I went through every season in a magazine!”

The former Bradley announced that she making a big change behind bars in 2013, sending out a social media post.

“As I transition into this next phase of my life, I want everyone to know the real me,” she wrote.”I am Chelsea Manning. I am a female.”

And now she’s showing off her new look for the biggest fashion magazine in the world — and impressing plenty of fans as she also showed off the shot on Instagram.

Wrote one admirer: “I thought you were Cynthia Nixon!”