Eddie Murphy Heartbreak — Brother Charlie Dead At 57

Charlie Murphy — who built his own hit comedy career apart from superstar brother Eddie — has passed away from leukemia at the age of 57!

Charlie made his film debut in a small role in younger brother Eddie’s 1989 movie “Harlem Nights,” but was soon building his own reputation on the stand-up circuit.

The popular comic showed up in films including “Night at the Museum,” and recent television shows including “Hawaii Five-0.”

Charlie really stepped from his brother’s shadow in 2003, however, finding critical acclaim alongside Dave Chappelle in the hit Comedy Central series “Chapelle’s Show.”

Despite struggling with leukemia, Charlie had continued to work until the end — joining his brother in escaping a brutal childhood in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

After their parents divorced and their mother Lillian was hospitalized, Eddie and Charlie were put in a foster home with an abusive woman who beat them.

Their father Charles was stabbed to death in 1969 by a jealous girlfriend in New York’s Central Park.

In the beginning, Charlie was known as part of Eddie’s entourage, but became a favorite on the stand-up comedy circuit — even boasting: “Eddie sometimes comes to my shows. He’s proud of me. He talks about doing stand-up himself again, but he’s hesitant after all this time. He doesn’t want to be compared to me!”