Channing Tatum Hooks Wife With Sexy Fish Tale

Mike Walker reports… Hunky “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum stunned his stunning wife Jenna with a delishy-fishy tale after messaging her to join him for a dip in their steamy Jacuzzi

When his wifey slipped beneath the boiling bubble s, she found steaming hubby attached — literally! — to a massive fish tail!

Chuckled My Channing Chum: “As Jenna’s jaw jerked wide open, Hubby cracked up as he explained he’d just signed for a new version of Tom Hanks’ classic mermaid movie ‘Splash’ — only this time, he’s a merman!

“Channing couldn’t resist showing Wifey his mixed appendage — which made quite a sex splash at home…especially after the tail came off!”