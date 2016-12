He shook his bod in Magic Mike, but Channing Tatum‘s got some unique moves in real life!

“We hadn’t even kissed,” revealed Jenna Dewan Tatum, looking back at falling in love with Channing on the set of Step Up in 2006.

“His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door.

“He was, like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you!'”

Ten years later, he still is!