Casey Kasem Family Still Feuding Over His Dead Body

Casey Kasem’s widow claims she and her daughter were given mere minutes to say good-bye to the 82-year-old icon when he was on his deathbed in 2014!

Casey’s widow, Jean, makes the shocking charge in a wrongful death suit filed against her husband’s kids!

“Jean Kasem and daughter Liberty were only permitted approximately five minutes to see Casey Kasem, plaintiff’s husband of 35 years and Liberty’s father, before they were quickly escorted out of Casey Kasem’s room,” allege state court documents, which add the pair “never saw Casey Kasem alive again.”

Jean — who’s had a long- standing feud with Casey’s three other kids, Julie, Kerri and Mike Kasem — says they fraudulently gained power of attorney over their dementia-addled dad in 2007 and then withheld proper medical care — charges they deny.