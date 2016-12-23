Carrie Fisher Heart Attack: Uncle Calls Medical Crisis ‘Horrible!’

Earlier today, Carrie Fisher, who gained fame as the leading lady in the original Star Wars trilogy, spontaneously suffered a massive heart attack — and her family were as shocked about the news as we were!

The 60-year-old actress was carted off to the hospital as soon as the United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles touched down, and her uncle, Bill Reynolds expressed his complete and utter dismay concerning his famous niece’s medical crisis.

“Heavens, I am surprised of course,” Fisher’s maternal uncle, William Reynolds, told The ENQUIRER.

“She’s been fine, traveling the world doing Star Wars stuff.”

Carrie Fisher Stops Breathing On Plane Ride Home

Reynolds admitted to The ENQUIRER that the news hit him particularly hard.

“All that travel who knows what will grab you — this is horrible.”

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, United admitted to the public that they had an “unresponsive customer onboard” and had “medical officials respond to the incident at the gate.”

An eyewitness who was on the same flight as Fisher, actress Anna Akana, described Fisher’s condition as cause for concern.

“She wasn’t breathing for about 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed,” Akana tweeted.