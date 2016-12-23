Carrie Fisher In ‘Critical Condition’ After Heart Attack

New developments concerning the mid-air medical crisis facing Carrie Fisher have come to light — The National ENQUIRER has learned that after suffering a heart attack, the Star Wars leading lady is in “critical condition.”

Fisher, 60, was on UNITED Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles Friday afternoon, when she suddenly stopped breathing.

The spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, Erik Scott, told The ENQUIRER: “Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fisher is currently being treated at the UCLA Medical Center, which coincidentally is the same hospital that rapper Kanye West ended up at after experiencing a complete mental breakdown.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, arrived at the hospital shortly after her aging mother was admitted, with Carrie’s French Bulldog in tow.

The Los Angeles Times reported that she was “in a lot of distress on the flight,” and said she was in “critical condition.”

The actress was also reportedly placed on a ventilator after arriving at the hospital.

Fisher’s uncle, Billy Reynolds, told The Enquirer that the news shocked the family, saying “this is horrible,” when notified of his niece’s current condition.

Story developing.