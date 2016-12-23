Carrie Fisher Heart Attack Update: ‘Doctors Have Stabilized Her’

Earlier today, Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame suffered a sudden heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The Star Wars starlet’s uncle, William Reynolds told The ENQUIRER that the actress was making shocking strides in her recovery after her near-fatal heart attack.

“She is resting,” Reynolds told us. “She is fine and in the hospital.”

Carrie Fisher In ‘Critical Condition’ After Heart Attack

Fisher, 60, was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest on UNITED Flight 935. Paramedics were waiting on the flight’s arrival at LAX to perform CPR on the ailing actress.

Reynolds spoke to The ENQUIRER to give us an update on her condition. “Her doctors have stabilized her” Reynolds explained.

Prior to her health crisis, Fisher had been working in London, and her uncle diagnosed her sudden malady as “a combination of fatigue and too much travel.”

Carrie Fisher Heart Attack: Uncle Calls Medical Crisis ‘Horrible!’

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press she was “out of emergency.”

Reynolds assured The ENQUIRER that “she is as good as she could be right now.”