Carrie Fisher Dead After Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher, who stole out hearts as the beautiful Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 60.

On December 23, the aging actress suffered a heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to her home in LA, about 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls told People Tuesday.

Carrie Fisher In ‘Critical Condition’ After Heart Attack

Fisher was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest on UNITED Flight 935. Paramedics were waiting on the flight’s arrival at LAX to perform CPR on the ailing actress. Local TV station KABC reported that night she was in critical condition and on a ventilator.

Prior to her health crisis, Fisher had been working in London, and her uncle diagnosed her sudden malady as “a combination of fatigue and too much travel.”

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, had tweeted on Sunday that the actress was in stable condition.

Famous Faces Who Died On Christmas Day!

Fisher was also an accomplished author, of bestsellers such as Wishful Drinking, Postcards from the Edge, and her recent memoir, The Princess Diarist, in which she confessed her long-ago affair with Harrison Ford.

She leaves behind a daughter, Billie Catherine Lourde, 24, and her mother, Reynolds, 84

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers” the spokesman for Fisher’s family relayed to the public.

Stay with The ENQUIRER for more details on the circumstances of Fisher’s untimely passing.