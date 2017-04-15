Caitlyn Jenner’s Big Post-Surgery Expense — Wax Off!

Caitlyn Jenner is learning her sex swap comes with an astoundingly expensive hidden cost!

The 67-year-old ex-man recently confided to pals that she’s plunking down a staggering $26,000 a year for waxing!

Waxing someone who used to be a hairy-chested Olympic decathlon champ named “Bruce” requires a lot of time and melted candles.

“She has a specialist come to her home in Malibu every week to get rid of any masculine hairs on both her body,” dished an insider.

The cost, frequency and agony have Caitlyn “considering permanent laser hair removal” like stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

“With Kim, it was understandable — she had all that dark hair,” adds the source. “Now her arms and everywhere else are smooth as a baby’s bottom.”

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Had Final Surgery

Still, the former man-jock is sticking with her weekly waxing for now, because “she loves having smooth, clean skin all over!”

Caitlyn also loves her techie, who’s kept a straight face when the sex-swapper bares all her naughty bits.

“The tech is incredibly discreet and open-minded about these things,” notes the source. “Caitlyn’s never had a problem or any awkwardness.”

You mean like finger-pointing and giggling?