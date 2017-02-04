Caitlyn Jenner Comes On To Kris For Old Time’s Sake

Caitlyn Jenner is so frightened of trying out her new “equipment” with a stranger that she’s begging ex-wife Kris Jenner to let her back into their one-time marital bed!

But a source close to the ex-couple told The National ENQUIRER that, “Kris is absolutely horrified! She told Caitlyn to get professional help, but Cait’s desperate.

“She’s too scared to take her first step into the bedroom with a stranger, and she’s hoping Kris might take pity,” the source told The ENQUIRER.

But Kris isn’t sympathetic to her ex-husband-turned-female fashion model.

When Caitlyn called with her indecent proposal, “Kris couldn’t get off the phone fast enough!” the source spilled. “Cait kept saying she was going to date women, only to completely flip-flop.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian cougar Kris has been steaming up the sheets big-time with her much-younger boy toy Corey Gamble.

“Corey takes care of all of her needs,” the source giggled. “She’s fine without Caitlyn.”