Caitlyn Jenner’s Rich Bitch — Star Is Spoiling Her Pet

Caitlyn Jenner is spoiling her brand-new puppy rotten — and we’re not talking about extra treats and rawhide bones!

A pal in Caitlyn’s inner circle spilled the 67-year-old has been giving her new Labrador, Bertha, “the best of everything” — from daily home-visit dog groomers to puppy therapists.

“Caitlyn is spending more on the dog than herself right now,” the confidant squealed to The National ENQUIRER. “She’s bought an array of little vests and doggy clothes — as well as a diamond-studded collar and a $2,000 Gucci travel bag!”

There’s more to come: The snitch revealed the former Olympian is making plans to have La Petite Maison build Bertha an extravagant doghouse valued at $25,000 — that will have a custom-designed bathtub!

But while the pooch is providing some much-needed canine cuddles, the source worried whether Caitlyn’s dependence on her new furry friend is healthy.

“There’s no doubt she’s filling the void left by her family,” the buddy disclosed. “But this dog is going to leave her broke if she keeps it up. Cait’s local Pets-R-Us must have had a spike in profits since Bertha came home!”