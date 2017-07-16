Caitlyn Jenner Slammed By Blac Chyna’s Mom In Transphobic Attack

Caitlyn Jenner has come under attack from “Tokyo Toni,” the mother of Blac Chyna, for ripping on her former beau Rob Kardashian!

Toni — real name Shalana Hunter — slammed Caitlyn for never meeting Chyna, or Rob’s eight month old daughter, Dream.

“This motherf**ing n****r, cause he’s a man dressed up and pretending to be a woman. All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***ing a*s,” shouted Tokyo in a video posted on “WorldStarHipHop’s” Twitter page.

“You gonna say he stupid, instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna… Call me b***h, I’ve got some words for you,” added the Mother.

The clip was released shortly after Caitlyn branded Rob as “stupid” on “The View” after he posted nude photos of Blac Chyna on social media.

“Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation. I’ve never met Blac Chyna,” said the transgender star. “Rob, I haven’t really had a serious conversation with in years. So I’ve kind of been out of that scene so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.”

Chyna was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Rob after he accused her on social media of having secret plastic surgery, taking drugs and cheating.