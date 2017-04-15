Britney’s Dad Spies On Her New Guy

Britney Spears’ conservator dad, Jamie, is worried her new man is a “Womanizer” — and has hired a private investigation team to look into the model’s cheating past!

After an ex-girlfriend of Brit’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, claimed the 23-year-old was two-timing Britney, her pit-bull dad jumped into action!

A mole revealed, “So Jamie launched a full-scale investigation into Sam’s past. He hired a team of eight private investigators. Britney is heartbroken because she thought she’d finally found her knight in shining armor.”

Sam is going to have to get through a serious vetting process to stay on the pop-star’s arm.

“Jamie warned Britney if he finds damning information on Sam, he’ll force Sam out of her life,” added the mole.