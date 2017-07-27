Brandi Glanville: ‘Reality Star’ Defense In Defamation Case

Trash-talking Brandi Glanville is crying foul — telling fellow Bravo personality Joanna Krupa that jabs about her vagina come with reality TV territory!

Brandi (left), of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is being sued by “Miami” housewife Joanna after a 2015 TV appearance in which Brandi said Krupa’s “p***y smelled” like fish.

Joanna, who once responded to Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis‘s boast that he’d slept with her by telling RadarOnline.com, “I wish I punched him in the face,” does not one to take slights lightly.

Nor does Brandi, who recently declared an end date to the relationship between singer Leann Rimes and Brandi’s ex, Eddie Cibrian, giving them “three more years.”

So when time came for her deposition in Joanna’s suit, Brandi sniffed that she “didn’t say anything that I knew to be false” and insisted reality stars are free to hurl barbs.