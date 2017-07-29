Brad Pitt Abandons His Dying Grandma

Brad Pitt has turned his back on his 95-year-old grandmother — and she’s tragically resigned herself to never seeing him again before she dies!

That’s the shocking discovery of a National ENQUIRER investigation into the sad last days of Betty Russell — who is bedridden at a “substandard” nursing home.

The ENQUIRER can reveal Betty receives around-the-clock care and daily visits from loved ones, who privately accept it’s unlikely she’ll live out the year. But in a heartbreaking twist, newly sober Brad — whose dad, William Pitt, is Betty’s son — has been glaringly absent.

“Betty is in extremely bad shape, and these are her last days,” an insider spilled to The ENQUIRER. “Some distant relatives have stopped going to see her, and Brad still hasn’t shown his face. Thankfully, Betty’s sisters have been visiting around-the-clock lately to make sure she’s okay.”

Last year it was revealed Betty’s residence, Rose Manor Nursing Center in Shawnee, Okla., has received dismal ratings for its alleged poor facilities. The Medicare website awarded the 100-bed care facility only ONE STAR out of a possible five after its inspection in 2015.

Brad’s last documented visit to see Betty was nine years ago, with then new flame Angelina Jolie. Before that, he’d visited Betty relatively frequently with first wife Jennifer Aniston — whom his Midwestern family openly adored.

“Betty doesn’t expect anything from Brad, and she’s grown to accept he’s too busy to fly out to see her,” added the insider.