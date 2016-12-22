Brad Attacks Angelina: Claims She Ignores ‘Children’s Best Interest’ In Vicious Fight

Brad Pitt is hitting back against Angelina Jolie in their ongoing custody battle, accusing his dangerously thin ex of ignoring the “children’s best interest,” — while also accusing the By the Sea actress of using her place in the Hollywood limelight to help manipulate the outcome of the case.

The Allied actor, 53, recently filed new documents amid the continuing courtroom clash between him and his A-lister ex, asking the judge to reconsider his plea to have their case regarding their six minor children sealed from the public.

In the documents obtained by The National ENQUIRER, Pitt slammed Jolie, throwing accusations that she “has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings.”

Pitt continued to condemn his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star of using the court proceedings to her own benefit, without their children’s well-being in mind.

“Petitioner appears determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children” Pitt claimed.

Pitt has had supervised visits with Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — but Maddox, 15, reportedly refused to meet with his dad.’

The World War Z star was also subjected to random drug and alcohol tests after finding himself under investigation by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, after an incident that occurred on the family’s private plane. Pitt was not found guilty of any instances of misconduct while on the plane with his family, but the bold legal move by his scorned ex led Pitt to lash out at Jolie in the shocking court documents, alleging that she was in violation of their agreement, writing: “On Dec 7, Jolie violated evidence code 1152 and made public letters between counsel in the proceeding containing detailed discussions about visitations, custody evaluations and parent conflicting contentions about what is in the children’s best interests.”

The judge set a hearing on January 17, 2017.