Bobby Flay Burning Up Over $19,000 Couch

Bobby Flay’s mettle was tested — and defeated — by a high-end sofa!

The sensitive 52-year-old Food Network star is suing a furniture designer for $40,000 over a custom-made couch he calls “intolerably uncomfortable to sit on for any extended period of time.”

Bobby Flay & Giada De Laurentiis’ Romance

Flay is steamed over the sectional delivered by Jamie Stern Design, and though he forked over a hefty $19,406.35 for the leather piece, the restaurateur is asking for nearly double that amount from the court for the “deficient” seating.