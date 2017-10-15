Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Off His Divorce — Again

Miley Cyrus’ parents — country star Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish — have canceled their divorce once again!

A judge dumped the case after the couple didn’t show up for their hearing.

That was after “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray and Tish were acting like lovebirds at the MTV awards in L.A. last month.

The parents of five wed in 1993, but decided to call it quits in 2010.

A year later, Billy Ray called off the divorce. The couple filed again in 2013, but now have mended fences.

They’ll have to file new papers if they again decide to divorce.

Miley, who’s back to being engaged to movie hunk Liam Hemsworth, says her parents’ relationship has taught her to “grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!”