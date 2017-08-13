Bill O’Reilly: Back For The Attack

Bill O’Reilly has risen from the ashes of his dismissal from FOX News!

The ousted former host of “The O’Reilly Factor” has reemerged with a daily “No Spin News” podcast via his website.

Teased as a “sneak preview,” the inaugural half-hour edition was uploaded and available this past week for his premium subscribers, who pay $4.95 per month or $49.95 a year. O’Reilly notes that he donates all revenue he receives to various charitable organizations.

Among the topics O’Reilly tackled were President Trump’s comments regarding North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and a new movement calling for the secession of California into multiple states. He also chatted with political commentator Michael Smerconish via Skype.

O’Reilly has been appearing as a regular guest on former FOX colleague Glenn Beck’s radio program since his firing. He has also been spending the summer touring the country with his old “Factor” political commentator Dennis Miller for live arena shows called, “The Spin Stops Here.”

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore. I was very surprised how it all turned out,” said O’Reilly. “I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now, but I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised … but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am.”