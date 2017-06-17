Hung Jury Verdict In Bill Cosby Trial

Bill Cosby thanked his big-bucks legal team today as jurors declared a mistrial of the charges that he’d had drugged and then sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004!

Legal observers told The National ENQUIRER that Cosby’s team, with its mere six-minutes-long presentation of his case, apparently felt it had the case in the bag, and that Pennsylvania prosecutors had failed to establish beyond the shadow of a doubt that serial predator Cosby had raped Andrea.

In his ultimately un-persuasive summation, attorney Brian McMonagle blasted Andrea, declaring that she was telling “a stone-cold lie,” adding that Andrea was actually Cosby’s illicit “lover” for at least a year.

Jurors also failed to find that the pattern of predatory sex pursued by Cosby and acknowledged years ago by the comic in a bombshell deposition — despite compelling appearances by previous alleged victims such as Victoria Valentino and Linda Kirkpatrick.

Cosby’s attorneys blasted the “drumbeat” of such allegations as the work of publicity seekers eager to make an example of comic.