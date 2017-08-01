Bill Cosby’s Attorney Says Defense Team In ‘Chaos’ — Quits Case

Bill Cosby just launched a search for a new attorney to defend him in his retrial on sexual assault charges, according to RadarOnline.com, following the abrupt resignation of his high-priced Philadelphia attorney Brian McMonagle!

RadarOnline also revealed that multiple sources claim the disgraced comedian was livid after McMonagle announced his resignation.

“Brian cares, but he’s not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there’s no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist,” a source told RadarOnline.

McMonagle guided the Cosby defense to an unexpected mistrial in the Andrea Constand case, but a source said he was fed up with the “Team Chaos” around the comedian’s ongoing sexual assault scandal.

This stunning turn follows recent reports in The National ENQUIRER citing sources close to “The Cosby Show” star who expressing fears over comic’s worsening dementia and worries that he was contemplating suicide.

Small wonder that the Cosby demanded everyone in his inner circle “shut up” and stop speaking to the press!

Meanwhile, sources tell RadarOnline that Cosby has reached out to Michael Jackson’s former attorney Tom Meserau, O.J. Simpson’s ex attorney Robert Shapiro and Lindsay Lohan‘s former lawyer Shawn Chapman-Holley — all of whom have passed on the opportunity despite the $1,200-$1,500-an-hour fees Cosby would pay.

Cosby, 79, faces a retrial on charges for allegedly drugging and assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in 2004.