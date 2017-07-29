Bey & Jay Bring In 18 Staffers To Handle Twins

The stress of motherhood may be getting to Beyoncé!

A source says the singer has hired an army of nannies to help care for twins Sir and Rumi, at a cost of $100,000 a pop!

“The twins don’t sleep at the same time, so she decided she needs three per child, working in eight-hour shifts,” said a source to The National ENQUIRER. And that’s not including two caregivers for 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Why not just ask Jay-Z to pitch in?

He’s a source of more tension: Another source says Bey is giving her hubby the cold shoulder as he focuses more on promoting his new album — even heading out on a tour in September — than being with the babies.

Uh-oh!