Beyoncé Heading To $1 Billion Divorce

Megastar Beyoncé is privately trapped in a nightmare marriage!

The 35-year-old singer and hip-hop mogul husband Jay Z have secretly split twice and were “literally signatures away from a divorce” together, sources told The National ENQUIRER.

Now, with any ugly love child scandal and endless cheating allegations surrounding Jay-Z, a billion-dollar split appears more likely, insiders said.

Beyoncé put the spotlight on her eight-year troubled marriage in a promotional clip for her blockbuster 2016 album, “Lemonade.” Swinging a baseball bat, Beyoncé called out her tycoon husband for multiple affairs. The video even ended with Bey flinging her wedding ring to the ground!

Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins With Jay Z

As The ENQUIRER has reported, their marriage has been rocked by a notorious paternity scandal involving a New Jersey man, Rymir Satterthwaite, claiming he is Jay-Z’s love child.

The couple also relocated from the Big Apple to a pricey Beverly Hills spread in a bid to shore up their rocky union.

“Bey and Jay are two flawed people who make everyone believe they’re perfect,” spilled a source. “But they are a bad storm and you’d best believe there aren’t any blue skies hovering over them.”