Beyoncé Raising Blue Ivy To Rule The World

Beyoncé and Jay Z have hired a confidence coach to inspire 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to follow the globe-dominating path they’ve already blazed!

“The coach works with Blue Ivy one-on-one five days a week,” a snitch spilled to The National ENQUIRER. “He shares stories with her about successful minority women and what they’ve achieved. It’s all about showing Blue a world where young minority women are the boss — and not relegated to a side role.”

The sessions include fun activities like dancing, singing, sculpting and reading. But Blue’s favorite activity is drawing, and her coach encourages her to draw successful women of color, like Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, revealed the source.

“Blue was initially shy, but the coaching has made her much more outgoing,” divulged the source. “Now it’s at the point where other parents are considering coaching lessons for their daughters!

Clearly, there’s no better role model than Bey!”