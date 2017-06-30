Bette Midler: ‘I’m At Death’s Door’

Bette Midler may have scored a Tony Award for “Hello, Dolly!“, but she now admits her comeback may be her final curtain!

Insiders dish that the 71-year-old singer — whose “energy” level was “disturbingly low,” according to one critic — was coughing and fighting for air during previews for the musical, leading pals to fear for her health!

“It’s a very, very tough schedule, and I’m a woman of a certain age. I’m at death’s door, so I wasn’t really keen to put these dancing shoes on again,” the star said of her return to theater, adding that she’s lost 30 pounds!