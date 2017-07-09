Bankrupt!

Azealia Banks: Boob-Biting Rapper Is Dead Broke

Over six-figures in credit card debt!

azealia banks
Azealia Banks wasn’t kidding when she called her first album, “Broke with Expensive Taste!”

She’s being sued for failing to pay more than $130,000 in credit card bills!

The suit, filed by City National Bank, is just the latest court case for the 26-year-old hot-headed star, who was arrested in 2015 for chomping down on a female bouncer’s breast at a New York City nightclub.

Azealia, who copped a plea involving anger management counseling and additional mental health treatment, could have used a personal finance course, too!

 

 

