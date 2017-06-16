‘Autopsy’ Reveals NEW Evidence Behind Gary Coleman’s Tragic Death

Witty actor Gary Coleman soared to success as the underrated star of classic sit-com Different Strokes during the vibrant ‘80s, but at the height of his fame, a severe health crisis led him to his early grave.

“He was always hypersensitive about making sure that everything and everyone was clean so as not to contract any kind of infection. That was always of serious concern to him,” said Coleman’s close friend Dion Mial.

In its new episode — Gary Coleman — Autopsy investigates the medical evidence that caused the 42-year-old’s many ailments to spiral out of control.

During his last days, Coleman was kept alive by a catheter which, as medical professionals state, can result in a life-threatening situation when contaminated with bacteria.

“Studies have shown that patients that use the catheter method as opposed to other techniques to gain access to the blood are at much higher risk of dying from infection,” said Dr. Michael Hunter, Autopsy host.

Was it Gary’s long-term dialysis that lead him to collapse, strike his head and ultimately cause his 2010 death?

Autopsy: Gary Coleman airs Saturday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.

