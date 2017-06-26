‘Autopsy’ Reveals Alcoholism May Have Killed Janis Joplin

Iconic rock star Janis Joplin likely caused her early 1970 death due to her severe drinking problem and sleeping pill addiction, NationalEnquirer.com has learned.

As Autopsy’s Dr. Michael Hunter reveals, the music icon’s wild lifestyle became out of control as the singer coped with loneliness in her Los Angeles hotel room.

According to a pal close of the star, Joplin was happiest when in the studio working with her band, adding that when she was alone at The Landmark Hotel in Hollywood, she got lonely, bored and self-indulgent.

Joplin’s autopsy report showed there were clear signs of alcohol in her system at the time of her death, Dr. Hunter claimed.

According to a source, Joplin’s lifestyle consisted of drinking every day — to the point of oblivion.

Towards the end, she even admitted to friends that she had no recollection whatsoever of the shows she played.

While the “First Lady of Rock and Roll” seemed to be at the peak of her career, Autopsy’s latest discoveries expose the star’s severe anxiety and possible depression, both illnesses which could have led to her to overdose.

“Autopsy: Janis Joplin” airs Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.