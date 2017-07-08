Ariel Winter Takes Master Class — In Selfies

Ariel Winter wants to boost her social media following — by perfecting the art of the selfie!

The saucy 19-year-old — already notorious for her barely there getups — has signed up for an online selfie master class, sources said.

“Ariel knows her skills are limited when it comes to taking selfies,” a pal told The National ENQUIRER. “She wants to snap more professional — and raunchier — pictures.”

According to insiders, Ariel also plans to build her brand by adding to her social media fan base.

“Ariel wants a career when ‘Modern Family’ ends,” spilled another buddy. “Right now, her priority is to get as many followers as she can — and get creative with more sexy selfies!”