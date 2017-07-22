Anthony Hopkins Has ‘Westworld’ Quaking Over Retirement Plans

Anthony Hopkins back for the second season of HBO’s hit “Westworld” — but the screen legend would rather go for a walk on the beach!

The 79-year-old “Silence of the Lambs” star has made eight films in the past two years, and along with shooting 10 episodes of Westworld’s first season, the actor “is just plain tuckered out,” a friend tells The National ENQUIRER.

But insiders claim Westworld brass will double his salary if he returns — despite the fact his character, Dr. Robert Ford, may have died in the series finale.

“It’s a science fiction series, and Tony’s character could certainly be brought back, even playing a robot clone of himself,” an insider dished. “Fans are already speculating that he will be back. But Tony is picking his projects carefully to preserve his energy, and doing a TV series is a major expenditure of his time and stamina.”

Anthony is showing an increasing preference for a simpler life, confessed the pal.

“Tony likes to paint, he loves to read and he revels in alone time with wife Stella, taking a stroll in the sand around their home in Malibu.”

“Producers will do anything to bring Hopkins back,” a media snitch revealed. “Even if that means writing him into some season two flashbacks, so they can boast about his return — but offer him a reduced workload.”