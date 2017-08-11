Rob Shuter

Angelina Jolie: Bisexual Star Done With Men

Actress frustrated with her past male companions!

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie’s ugly split from Brad Pitt may not spell just the end of her marriage — pals said Angie may never date a man again!

“Angie has been married three times that all ended with divorce. She isn’t a fool and has come to the conclusion that she isn’t very good at being married to men,” a spy told The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

“In the past, she has had lesbian relationships and it’s much more likely that she will end up dating a woman again than another man,” added the spy. “Plus, she’s much more comfortable introducing women to her kids than men she has just met.”

