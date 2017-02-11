‘Little People’ Star Trades Up To A New Guy

Just months after ending her nearly 30-year marriage to Matt Roloff (pictured), “Little People, Big World” star Amy Roloff has traded up for an average-sized squeeze!

The National ENQUIRER has learned Amy (seen here with her ex-husband Matt) holed up during a recent snowstorm with real estate broker Chris Marek.

‘Little People, Big World’ Stars In Drug Bust Cover-Up

Amy, a devout Christian, confessed Chris stayed the night during a Jan. 13 whiteout!

“The roads were terrible,” the mother of four explained to a curious fan on Facebook.

“Too treacherous to drive in.”

Lifelong bachelor Chris rides a motorcycle, once worked as a photographer and recently sold a luxury apartment in Portland, Ore., for nearly $300,000.