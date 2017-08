“Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane admits she can’t recall how many drinks she’d had the night the soused star slammed her SUV into a car, killing 60-year-old college professor Helene Seeman in 2010.

“I can only remember the frame of mind I was in before it happened, and then bits and pieces,” says the 45-year-old felon, who served a measly two-and-a-half years in the slammer before going free in June 2015.