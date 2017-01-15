Don McLean: ‘American Pie’ Wife Beater Runs Off With His Younger Gal

“American Pie” singer Don McLean is set to walk down the aisle again with a sizzling model young enough to be his granddaughter — after confessing to beating his now ex-wife!

The 71-year-old songwriter proudly posed with chesty 22-year-old Paris Dylan in a photo taken on a holiday Hawaiian vacation — and uploaded the image on Facebook.

She put the same photo on her Twitter with the tag, “Aloha and Merry Christmas from my Donny and I.”

On another snapshot, she added, “In love.”

Meanwhile, a photo dated Nov. 24 shows Paris sporting a ring on her wedding finger.

The Riverside, Calif., cutie describes herself as a super-fan of her fiancé, saying: “I have to watch my Don McLean videos at least three times a day.”

A source says the shocking May-December affair has “been going on for over a year, and could be the ‘adultery’ his wife referred to in court papers.”

Early last year, Don’s 55-year-old wife Patrisha cut him loose after three decades of marriage and two kids, with her claims of his cheating and violent abuse netting her a $10 million settlement.

He was busted in January 2016 after Patrisha told cops the musician “terrorized” her for four hours and threatened her, saying: “I want to strangle you so bad.”

Don avoided jail with a $3,000 fine and a plea deal — but confessed to domestic abuse and domestic violence.

Meanwhile, his fans are stunned by the age gap with his soon-to-be bride.

“I can’t go see him again,” sayid one fan. “Engaged to someone young enough to be his granddaughter? I’m so disappointed.”