Amber Heard Eying Mars Trip With Elon Musk

Most couples book romantic getaways to tropical islands, but Amber Heard (far right) and billionaire beau Elon Musk (far left) have plans to go where no couple has gone before — out of this world!

Business tycoon Elon, founder of Tesla and the SpaceX program, has told pals that 31-year-old Amber — who settled her big-bucks breakup from ex-husband Johnny Depp less than a year ago — will accompany him on a trip to Mars!

“Amber’s been making all kinds of jokes about joining the highest ‘Mile High Club’ there is!” spilled one tech tipster.

“Elon’s pleased that she’s interested in his work, but he’s also very serious about it. He’s told Amber that he’ll take her up — but there will be no funny business!”

The big-thinking entrepreneur, 46, plans to create a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet, and anyone interested in joining the Mars mission will have to cough up at least $200,000 for a ticket.

But sources said Amber will fly free after the first successful passenger run!

“This space venture has been Elon’s baby for years,” dished another source. “The fact he wants to share it with Amber is his way of telling the world she’s here to stay.”