Amanda Bynes has cut off contact with her parents — as the troubled actress plans a comeback! [RADAR Online]

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome baby Oscar! [OK Magazine]

Slimmed-down Lea Michele hits the beach in a daring swimsuit! [STAR Magazine]

Lamar Odom opens up about Khloé Kardashian’s support during his coma! [US Weekly]