Alison Brie, who stars in the new Netflix series, “GLOW,” says one tryout early in her career was more about her body than her brains!

“I auditioned for three lines on an episode of (HBO’s) ‘Entourage’ that I had to go on in a bikini!” recalled the former “Mad Men” and “Community” star.

“And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’”

Brie did, however, later clarify that she was only asked to remove her shirt — adding: “They didn’t ask me to get totally topless.”