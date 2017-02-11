Alec Baldwin Done Doing Donald Trump On ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin went back on his promise to play Donald Trump in the first post-inauguration episode of “Saturday Night Live” — and now insiders say that tonight’s hosting gig will be a permanent farewell to the role!

“Alec had fun doing ‘SNL,’ but now he’s over playing Trump every week,” sources told The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

Alec Baldwin’s Macho Feud With Donald Trump

“He doesn’t want to do the show every Saturday for the next four or eight years.

“He’ll host the show [tonight], and then wants to take a break.

“Now they’re looking for someone else to play the president!”