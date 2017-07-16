Aaron Carter Busted On DUI

Aaron Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia!

The 29-year-old pop singer was pulled over about 90 miles north of Atlanta in Habersham County and charged with “driving under the influence, ” “drug possession” and “possession of drug-related objects.”

He refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test at the scene.

His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was traveling in the vehicle with him was also arrested and charged with “possession of marijuana,” “obstruction of law enforcement” and “possession of drug-related objects.”

Carter had tweeted earlier in the afternoon that he would not be able to make his show that night in Kansas City due to “transportation issues.”

Parker tweeted that Rental-car Company Avis had given them a “moldy” car, then claimed their replacement vehicle blew a tire on the freeway!

The singer, who is the younger brother of “Backstreet Boys” singer Nick Carter, released his first self-titled album at age nine.

His follow-up, titled, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” was released in 2000 and went triple platinum.