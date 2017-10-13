‘6 Below: Miracle On The Mountain’ Movie Premiere Brings Out The Stars

6 BELOW: MIRACLE ON THE MOUNTAIN premiered in Fayetteville, AR as part of the Bentonville Film Festival. Stars Mira Sorvino and Sarah Dumont were in attendance with director Scott Waugh and the subject of the movie, Eric LeMarque. The film will be in theaters for one night only TONIGHT and then available on demand and digital HD on October 13. Go to www.6BelowTheMovie.com for more information.

Sarah Dumont Director Scott Waugh and the subject of the movie Eric LeMarque

Eric LeMarque

Director Scott Waugh



Mira Sorvino